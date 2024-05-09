Update V1.0.8

Share · View all patches · Build 14310719 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 03:39:19 UTC by Wendy

Hello Fractals of Destiny Players,

Sorry for the inconvenience, we have updating the game with some new adjustments as well as upgrading the game version to V1.0.8. The following updates are :

Adding sign mark in submission monster and contract monster

Adding waypoint mark on submission while player approaching the item in certain distance. Those item are : Footprint in Unexpected Tragedy Crystal in Shining Things Eiqhar Fruit in Resident Cures

Adding waypoint mark on prerequisite while player approaching the item in certain distance. Those item are : Han's plant in Prerequisite - Collect Dr. Han Plant in Oasis

Updating enemies from submission A Revealed Lies and A Legend of Pray to be more challenging

Updating enemies from various contract to be a hidden boss with hard difficulty and more challenging

Updated contract variant

Bug Fix & Optimization :

Submission Bugs

Contract Bugs

Level Optimization

We hope you enjoy the new updates.

Sorry if we update gradually. We will update the game continuously to improve the experience.

Thank you.