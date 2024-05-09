 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fractals of Destiny update for 9 May 2024

Update V1.0.8

Share · View all patches · Build 14310719 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 03:39:19 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Fractals of Destiny Players,

Sorry for the inconvenience, we have updating the game with some new adjustments as well as upgrading the game version to V1.0.8. The following updates are :

  • Adding sign mark in submission monster and contract monster

  • Adding waypoint mark on submission while player approaching the item in certain distance. Those item are :

    • Footprint in Unexpected Tragedy
    • Crystal in Shining Things
    • Eiqhar Fruit in Resident Cures

  • Adding waypoint mark on prerequisite while player approaching the item in certain distance. Those item are :

    • Han's plant in Prerequisite - Collect Dr. Han Plant in Oasis

  • Updating enemies from submission A Revealed Lies and A Legend of Pray to be more challenging

  • Updating enemies from various contract to be a hidden boss with hard difficulty and more challenging

  • Updated contract variant

Bug Fix & Optimization :

  • Submission Bugs
  • Contract Bugs
  • Level Optimization

We hope you enjoy the new updates.
Sorry if we update gradually. We will update the game continuously to improve the experience.
Thank you.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2496001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link