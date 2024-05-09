-Add Game Speed selection Pause Menu
-Fix Input Lags
-Fix Camera Movement in Fight
-Fix Hit Sounds
-Fix Performance Lights and Code
-Change Stamina and Cooldown
-Add Distance Skills Icons
-Change Character Menu
Unbroken update for 9 May 2024
Patch: 09.05.2024
-Add Game Speed selection Pause Menu
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update