Unbroken update for 9 May 2024

Patch: 09.05.2024

Patch: Build 14310688 · Last edited 9 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Add Game Speed selection Pause Menu
-Fix Input Lags
-Fix Camera Movement in Fight
-Fix Hit Sounds
-Fix Performance Lights and Code
-Change Stamina and Cooldown
-Add Distance Skills Icons
-Change Character Menu

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2842691
  • Loading history…
