Captain of Industry update for 9 May 2024

Patch notes for v0.6.3b

Patch notes for v0.6.3b · Last edited 9 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Single-copied lifts now go back to the first construction phase if placed with down while holding Ctrl.
  • Custom surfaces can no longer be placed under water.
  • Fixed a rare terrain generation issue during game load that could result in map being loaded as brand new without any terrain modifications.
  • Improved bush textures to make them more visible against grass.
  • Slightly increased sun shadows intensity.
  • Added checksum save file verification before loading a game to detect externally corrupted files.
  • Further work-arounds for saving issues on mac when playing via CrossOver.
  • Fixed arithmetic overflows that could occur with extreme settings of terrain features in the map editor.
  • Fixed rare path-finding when the goal was hard to reach and exactly at 10 tiles height difference.
  • Fixed jitter on fluid cargo module pipes.
  • Fixed camera rendering distance when loading its position from a saved slot.
  • Fixed ocean rendering that could have cracks where it was possible to see under the ocean.
  • Fixed a rare vehicle depot state where it believed that vehicle should be upgraded but vehicle itself did not intend to be upgraded.
  • Fixed that pressing Enter on the main screen kept opening new window instances.
  • Windows no longer accept input when in fade-out transition.
  • Fixed farm popup that was showing locked crops.
  • Fixed tree harvester that could be showing "no tree to harvest" when out of fuel.
  • Fixed rare issues with inability to instantiate Audio Manager.
  • Fixed glass on highest greenhouse tier.
  • Fixed smoke particles that were showing square artefacts in rainy weather.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Captain of Industry Content Depot 1594321
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitDLC 2004740 Depot 2004740
  • Loading history…
