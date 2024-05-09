- Single-copied lifts now go back to the first construction phase if placed with down while holding Ctrl.
- Custom surfaces can no longer be placed under water.
- Fixed a rare terrain generation issue during game load that could result in map being loaded as brand new without any terrain modifications.
- Improved bush textures to make them more visible against grass.
- Slightly increased sun shadows intensity.
- Added checksum save file verification before loading a game to detect externally corrupted files.
- Further work-arounds for saving issues on mac when playing via CrossOver.
- Fixed arithmetic overflows that could occur with extreme settings of terrain features in the map editor.
- Fixed rare path-finding when the goal was hard to reach and exactly at 10 tiles height difference.
- Fixed jitter on fluid cargo module pipes.
- Fixed camera rendering distance when loading its position from a saved slot.
- Fixed ocean rendering that could have cracks where it was possible to see under the ocean.
- Fixed a rare vehicle depot state where it believed that vehicle should be upgraded but vehicle itself did not intend to be upgraded.
- Fixed that pressing Enter on the main screen kept opening new window instances.
- Windows no longer accept input when in fade-out transition.
- Fixed farm popup that was showing locked crops.
- Fixed tree harvester that could be showing "no tree to harvest" when out of fuel.
- Fixed rare issues with inability to instantiate Audio Manager.
- Fixed glass on highest greenhouse tier.
- Fixed smoke particles that were showing square artefacts in rainy weather.
Captain of Industry update for 9 May 2024
Patch notes for v0.6.3b
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Captain of Industry Content Depot 1594321
- Loading history…
Windows 64-bitDLC 2004740 Depot 2004740
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update