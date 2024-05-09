 Skip to content

Terracards update for 9 May 2024

🛠️ Update 1.3.2: Bug fixes and cool animations! ✨

Build 14310462 · Last edited 9 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings, Terracards players! We're grateful for all the feedback received thus far. Exciting news: another update packed with fixes is now live!

✨ What's New?

  • ✨ There's a new animation when spawning items; check it out!
  • 💸 The animated gold counter is back!
  • 🧑‍💻 We added a new "developer console"; press F2 to access it.
  • 🏆 The Good Planning achievement has been updated. Make sure to review the new condition!

🛠️ Fixes

  • ✨ Fixed a crash that could occur through the Perk Selection screen.
  • 🏰 Addressed a memory leak when placing three or more structures on a single island. (Especially noticeable with the Centrifuge)
  • 🐇 Resolved crashes caused by bunnies and wolves.
  • 🦀 Fixed issues with Crab, King Crab, and Giant Sheep not consuming food correctly.
  • 🐟 Fixed the Fisherman's Hut not functioning properly.
  • 👁️‍🗨️ Corrected the display of animal costs in the "farm information" panel when hovering over structures.
  • 💬 Fixed the display of "SAVE_THE_ANIMALS_CONDITION_3" to show the condition correctly.

We hope this update brings more stability to the game. Thank you for your patience and enjoy playing! 👋😁

