🛠️ Update 1.3.2: Bug fixes and cool animations! ✨

Greetings, Terracards players! We're grateful for all the feedback received thus far. Exciting news: another update packed with fixes is now live!

✨ What's New?

✨ There's a new animation when spawning items; check it out!

💸 The animated gold counter is back!

🧑‍💻 We added a new "developer console"; press F2 to access it.

🏆 The Good Planning achievement has been updated. Make sure to review the new condition!

🛠️ Fixes

✨ Fixed a crash that could occur through the Perk Selection screen.

screen. 🏰 Addressed a memory leak when placing three or more structures on a single island. (Especially noticeable with the Centrifuge )

) 🐇 Resolved crashes caused by bunnies and wolves.

🦀 Fixed issues with Crab, King Crab, and Giant Sheep not consuming food correctly.

🐟 Fixed the Fisherman's Hut not functioning properly.

👁️‍🗨️ Corrected the display of animal costs in the "farm information" panel when hovering over structures.

💬 Fixed the display of "SAVE_THE_ANIMALS_CONDITION_3" to show the condition correctly.

We hope this update brings more stability to the game. Thank you for your patience and enjoy playing! 👋😁