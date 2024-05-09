- Upgrade to golang v1.22.3
- Reduce the rate that a couple of autopilot prestige abilities scale: the ones to make insight more efficient and automation to have shorter cooldown.
- Improve the way ships are laid out in battle when there are a very large number of them to make the battle easier to watch.
- Rewrite some of the core targeting code that decides where to move when no targets are in range (in particular, this should prevent all ships from moving toward the exact same target as they used to, which was very inefficient).
- Nerf sniper 'sap engine' and 'enemy range limiter' abilities to not scale so hard because they were sort of game breaking at high levels.
- Possible fix for crash when working with bans in upgrade settings.
- Remove show messages option in settings tab which no longer did anything for a long time now, since creation of the log tab.
- New experimental setting to limit the number of ships per type on the battlefield for performance reasons, and crank up the base stats via multiplying mark level to compensate.
- Remove debug output that occasionally showed in selected ship info ('will die in frames...')
- When clicking on the Level panel at the bottom of the battle screen, the game shows a readout of your fleet and theirs. But that panel didn't update each battle with exp gain, and also was overly wordy for a large fleet. It now displays the information in a very concise, logical way.
- Nerf golden battle chance abilities, and golden battle reward abilities. They should never happen for even half of the battles no matter how many bonuses you have.
- Fix it so that when you prestige with the 'start with market' or 'start with innovation center' prestige abilities, you won't just start with the building as before, you'll also start with the trade and/or insight associated with buying that building under normal circumstances.
Idle Armada update for 9 May 2024
0.19.1.0 - Better Support For Large Armadas, Balance Changes, Bugfixes
