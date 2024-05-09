Prepare for terror as Patch 3.0 descends upon our game, unleashing smoother frames, intensified audio, and enhanced player communication to plunge you deeper into the abyss. Encounter new monsters lurking in the shadows, express your fear with bone-chilling emotes, and wield new items against the encroaching darkness. With optimized performance, the horrors have never been more visceral. Brace yourself for a journey into madness like no other.
Tales of Terror update for 9 May 2024
Patch 3.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update