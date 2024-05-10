Valiant Tactics EX - Game Balance Update Notice

Share · View all patches · Build 14309959 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 07:06:06 UTC by Wendy

Game Balance Update Notice

During the maintenance on May 10th, we will be implementing adjustments to cards with high-usage rates to aim for a more balanced game environment. The changes are listed below:

・Neutral 3 Cost Ranger | Belluna | Aggressive Advance Skill Effect: +3 Mobility → +2 Mobility

・Water 3 Cost Ranger | Lake Elf Mele | Mele's Patrol Skill Effect: +2 Mobility → +1 Mobility

・Water 3 Cost Ranger | Lake Elf Mele | Siege Stat Adjustment: 12 Siege → 4 Siege

・Water 5 Cost Ranger | Purple Cloud Niev | Purple Cloud Skill Effect: Damage received is reduced by 80% → Damage received is reduced by 50%

・Neutral 5 Cost Spell | Queen of Twilight | Reduces Visibility by 67% → Reduces Visibility by 33%

The cards mentioned above will be eligible for Select Conversion (exchangable with any card of the same rarity for a certain period), and Select Conversion is scheduled to start from May 24th for a two week period.

The Valiant Tactics EX Development Team is dedicated to creating a fair game environment that offers players freedom in their strategies. In the future, we will continute to adjust card abilities to maintain a balanced and enjoyable gameplay experience for all our players.

Thank you for your continued support.