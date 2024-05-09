Patch 0.2.1

Share · View all patches · Build 14309781 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 01:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Major Changes:

Migration of development infrastructure from Unreal Engine 4 to Unreal Engine 5 .

to . Revamped shader with animated style for improved shadows and effects.

Total overhaul of the interface management system, eliminating overlaps and enhancing clarity.

Significant enhancements to interfaces with multiple elements redesigned for optimized user experience.

Complete overhaul of the key system with Enhanced Input , offering improved responsiveness and accuracy.

, offering improved responsiveness and accuracy. Improved controller usage in menus and gameplay, with compatibility still being optimized.

Customization of spell display based on controller or keyboard usage.

New music for the snowy HUB, creating an immersive atmosphere.

Modular Dungeons

Modular dungeons with adjustable difficulty levels, offering increased rewards based on chosen difficulty.

Build System

Introduction of modular level and character building system, allowing creation of pre-configured builds for better dungeon performance.

Revision of lobby member management and lobby state for enhanced multiplayer experience.

Detailed display of dungeon and boss results, highlighting individual team member performances.

Developer's Note:

We want to emphasize that this game is the work of a single developer and this update marks a major playtest. Due to the scope of the changes, issues may arise. We greatly appreciate your patience and feedback as it helps us improve the gaming experience.

Community Action:

We also encourage our community to get more involved in the game's development. If you're interested in volunteering to translate the game into your language, you can join us on Crowdin.

Thank you for your continued support !