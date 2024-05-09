[New build - DEFAULT] 24w019a: Hotfixes

This adds some docking procedure improvements: the docking will be smoother.
Suggestions:
- #5739 Can link monitor to lifesupport system
Hotfixes:
- #5707 Tree cant be harvested
- #5731 Lag when copy-pasting
- #5732 Broken blueprint
- #5743 Crash when try to undock from the other docked port
- #5744 Docking issue when flying a ship in a gravity field
- #5741 Roll keybind when in free look mode
- #5745 Docking port wrong export
- #5746 Symmetry not working well with F2
- #5737 Pipe see through not working
- #5747 Volumetric sensor wrong detection in some cases
- #5734 Link from Solar panel are not saved
- #5735 Female hair not rendering
