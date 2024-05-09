 Skip to content

Starship EVO update for 9 May 2024

[New build - DEFAULT] 24w019a: Hotfixes

This adds some docking procedure improvements: the docking will be smoother.

Suggestions:

  • #5739 Can link monitor to lifesupport system

Hotfixes:

  • #5707 Tree cant be harvested
  • #5731 Lag when copy-pasting
  • #5732 Broken blueprint
  • #5743 Crash when try to undock from the other docked port
  • #5744 Docking issue when flying a ship in a gravity field
  • #5741 Roll keybind when in free look mode
  • #5745 Docking port wrong export
  • #5746 Symmetry not working well with F2
  • #5737 Pipe see through not working
  • #5747 Volumetric sensor wrong detection in some cases
  • #5734 Link from Solar panel are not saved
  • #5735 Female hair not rendering

Thanks for playing the game!

