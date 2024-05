Just did a few quick things that I could get done before leaving for vacation. Cheers, and thanks to the players in the discord for bringing up bugs and suggestions!!

[Add] In-game Timer

[Add] Timer settings: on, off, always (ignores UI switch offs on cinematics)

[Fix] Deway front brass knuckle not damaging many enemy types

[Fix] Clamped knockback effect of Deway front brass knuckle to reduce chance of physics anomalies