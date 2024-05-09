Update 0.3.3.1 - Night Cycle Revision

Update 0.3.3.1

This update features a rework of the day and night cycle along with adjustments to environment damage and survival stats that improve Player vs Environment game elements.

This update also improves quality of life with revised Ambient lighting adjusted for a stable and immersive visual experience during night cycles.

Additions and Changes

Added: Cold terrain depletes suit battery.

Added: Colder temperatures deplete suit battery faster.

Added: Sky color changes based on day & night cycle.

Added: Improved ambient lighting during night.

Revision: Health decreases if suit battery is dead.

Revision: Day&Night lasts 100 minutes. 50mins daytime.

Revision: Day&Night cycle is now 360 Sunticks per Sol.

Revision: Day&Night Temperature range increased.

Revision: Survival stats ticks revised.

Revision: Water meter adjusted to last one hour.

Revision: Water meter depletes faster when running.

Revision: Center screen Notice queue now limited to 10 msgs.

Bugfix: Spamming E at camp generator caused excess

notice texts and small cpu usage from growing unused msg queue.

Bugfix: Expired Notice messages are now removed from queue.

Bugfix: Excess notices are ignored after 10 live msgs.

Bugfix: Explorable area now limited to current test terrain.