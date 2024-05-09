 Skip to content

Steel Symphony update for 9 May 2024

v1.009

Share · View all patches · Build 14309666 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 00:40:20 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v1.009

Bug Fixes:

  • Biden Bug potentially fixed.

General:

  • Global Damage: 1.0 -> 0.95
  • Integrated Module Graphic added.
  • Resistances floor set to 0 (see Armor Rework below).
  • Default Bertha updated.
  • Default Valhalla updated.

Chassis:

  • Sentry EMP Resistance: 0% -> 15%

  • Precursor EMP Resistance: 0% -> 15%

  • Scorpion EMP Resistance: 0% -> 15%

  • Integrity: 1150 -> 750

  • Thrust: 120 -> 100

  • Thrust Ratio Above: 1.3 -> 0.8

  • Thrust Ratio Below: 1.3 -> 1.2

  • Turtle EMP Resistance: 0% -> 25%

  • Commando EMP Resistance: 0% -> 25%

  • Hurricane EMP Resistance: 0% -> 25%

  • Crusher EMP Resistance: 0% -> 25%

  • Integrity: 1800 -> 1750

  • Jump Ratio Above: 0.96 -> 1.20

  • Bertha EMP Resistance: 0% -> 25%

  • Integrity: 2430 -> 2100

  • Valhalla EMP Resistance: 0% -> 25%

  • Jump Ratio Above: 0.47 -> 1.30

  • Jump Ratio Below: 0.11 -> 0.10

  • Aquila EMP Resistance: 0% -> 35%

  • Jump: 110 -> 145

  • Orbital EMP Resistance: 0% -> 35%

  • Integrity: 500 -> 600

  • Thrust: 90 -> 150

  • Min Thrust: 135 -> 150

  • Babel EMP Resistance: 0% -> 35%

  • Explosive Resistance: 0% -> 25%

  • Kinetic Resistance: 0% -> 25%

Components:

  • Visor Head Thrust: -45 -> -40

  • Visor Head Jump: -18 -> -20

  • Shield Head Thrust: -48 -> -60

  • Shield Head Jump: -48 -> -30

  • Shield Head Adaptive Plating reworked (see Armor Rework below).

  • Sinistar Head Thrust: -45 -> -30

  • Sinistar Head Jump: -8 -> -15

  • Doom's Visage Jump: -75 -> -45

  • Orion Arm Same arcs as Orion Arm 2.

  • Orion Arm Thrust: -60 -> -35

Weapons:

  • Pulse Laser Kills Missiles Enabled.

  • Laserbeam Kills Missiles Disabled.

  • Rail Cannon Energy Use: .75 -> .35

  • Ice Cannon

  • Damage Curve Removed.

  • Damage 20

  • Damage to Shields: 130 -> 75

  • EMP Duration: 0 -> 2

  • Blizzard Cannon

  • Damage Curve Removed.

  • Damage 40

  • Damage to Shields: 160 -> 150

  • EMP Duration: 0 -> 3

  • The Absolute Zero

  • Damage Curve Removed.

  • Damage 60

  • Damage to Shields: 800 -> 225

  • Energy Use: 0.6125 -> .33

  • EMP Duration: 0 -> 4

  • Flamethrower

  • Energy Use: 0 -> 0.01

  • Kills Missiles: On -> Off

  • Solar Incinerator

  • Damage: 0.79 -> 0.805

  • Energy Use: 0 -> 0.01

  • Damage To Shields: 4 -> 5

  • Kills Missiles: On -> Off

  • Piercer Rocket

  • Damage: 170 -> 185

  • Rapier Rocket

  • Damage: 70 -> 85

  • EMP Rocket

  • EMP: 0.5 -> 5

  • Damage To Shields: 300 -> 3000

  • MultiRocket

  • Velocity: 1688 -> 2.5

  • Maxlifetime: 15 -> 11

  • Super EMP Rocket

  • EMP: 1 -> 15

  • Damage To Shields: 900 -> 9000

  • EMP Duration: 5 -> 50

  • Weapon Path: Nuke -> Rocket

  • Nuke Duration: 200 -> 250

  • Turbo Nuke Duration: 200 -> 250

  • Turbo Nuke Radius: 6 -> 5

  • Bulletstorm

  • 1x Integrated PIN added.

  • 1x Integrated ETA added.

  • Death Lotus

  • 1x Integrated Enhanced Generator added.

  • 1x Integrated Large Capacitor added.

  • Default energy regeneration removed.

  • Default energy capacity removed.

  • Worldcrusher

  • 1x Integrated Scanner added.

  • 1x Integrated Sun Capacitor added.

  • Ammobliterator

  • 1x Integrated Nanite Repair Kit added.

  • 1x Integrated Gravity Pods added.

  • Red Eyes

  • Module Slot: 1x -> 0x

  • Cold Blue

  • 1x Integrated Interlaced Energy Shield added.

  • 1x Integrated Charged Plating added.

  • Black Sun

  • 1x Targeter

  • 1x Ordnance Stabilizers

  • Damage 30 -> 106.25

  • Missile Health 3 -> 14

  • Atomic Equalizer

  • 2x Integrated Atomic Generator added.

  • Damage Curve Revised.

  • Damage: 1 -> 1.5

Modules:

  • Armor Rework
  • Resistances floor set to 0 (This is to make armor stacking not OP).
  • Blast Plating
  • +400 integrity
  • +10% Melee Resistance
  • -10% Kinetic Resistance
  • -10% Explosive Resistance
  • -10% EMP Resistance
  • -5% Thermal Resistance
  • -20 Thrust
  • -10 Jump
  • Kinetic Plating
  • +35% Explosive Resistance
  • +35% Kinetic Resistance
  • +10% Thermal Resistance
  • -10% EMP Resistance
  • -5% Melee Resistance
  • -20 Thrust
  • -10 Jump
  • Charged Plating
  • +1.5% hp per TJ (what it is currently)
  • Shields regenerate upon damage restored.
  • Append to description, "Damage restores Shields by (x%)."
  • -10% Explosive Resistance
  • -10% Kinetic Resistance
  • -10% EMP Resistance
  • -5% Melee Resistance
  • -5% Thermal Resistance
  • -20 Thrust
  • -10 Jump
  • EMP Plating
  • +50% EMP Resistance
  • increased per GJ
  • -5% Explosive Resistance
  • -5% Kinetic Resistance
  • -5% Melee Resistance
  • -5% Thermal Resistance
  • Adaptive Plating (Shield Head Integrated Module)
  • Armor Resistance penalties are not counted.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2907221
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2907222
  • Loading history…
