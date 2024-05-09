v1.009
Bug Fixes:
- Biden Bug potentially fixed.
General:
- Global Damage: 1.0 -> 0.95
- Integrated Module Graphic added.
- Resistances floor set to 0 (see Armor Rework below).
- Default Bertha updated.
- Default Valhalla updated.
Chassis:
-
Sentry EMP Resistance: 0% -> 15%
-
Precursor EMP Resistance: 0% -> 15%
-
Scorpion EMP Resistance: 0% -> 15%
-
Integrity: 1150 -> 750
-
Thrust: 120 -> 100
-
Thrust Ratio Above: 1.3 -> 0.8
-
Thrust Ratio Below: 1.3 -> 1.2
-
Turtle EMP Resistance: 0% -> 25%
-
Commando EMP Resistance: 0% -> 25%
-
Hurricane EMP Resistance: 0% -> 25%
-
Crusher EMP Resistance: 0% -> 25%
-
Integrity: 1800 -> 1750
-
Jump Ratio Above: 0.96 -> 1.20
-
Bertha EMP Resistance: 0% -> 25%
-
Integrity: 2430 -> 2100
-
Valhalla EMP Resistance: 0% -> 25%
-
Jump Ratio Above: 0.47 -> 1.30
-
Jump Ratio Below: 0.11 -> 0.10
-
Aquila EMP Resistance: 0% -> 35%
-
Jump: 110 -> 145
-
Orbital EMP Resistance: 0% -> 35%
-
Integrity: 500 -> 600
-
Thrust: 90 -> 150
-
Min Thrust: 135 -> 150
-
Babel EMP Resistance: 0% -> 35%
-
Explosive Resistance: 0% -> 25%
-
Kinetic Resistance: 0% -> 25%
Components:
-
Visor Head Thrust: -45 -> -40
-
Visor Head Jump: -18 -> -20
-
Shield Head Thrust: -48 -> -60
-
Shield Head Jump: -48 -> -30
-
Shield Head Adaptive Plating reworked (see Armor Rework below).
-
Sinistar Head Thrust: -45 -> -30
-
Sinistar Head Jump: -8 -> -15
-
Doom's Visage Jump: -75 -> -45
-
Orion Arm Same arcs as Orion Arm 2.
-
Orion Arm Thrust: -60 -> -35
Weapons:
-
Pulse Laser Kills Missiles Enabled.
-
Laserbeam Kills Missiles Disabled.
-
Rail Cannon Energy Use: .75 -> .35
-
Ice Cannon
-
Damage Curve Removed.
-
Damage 20
-
Damage to Shields: 130 -> 75
-
EMP Duration: 0 -> 2
-
Blizzard Cannon
-
Damage Curve Removed.
-
Damage 40
-
Damage to Shields: 160 -> 150
-
EMP Duration: 0 -> 3
-
The Absolute Zero
-
Damage Curve Removed.
-
Damage 60
-
Damage to Shields: 800 -> 225
-
Energy Use: 0.6125 -> .33
-
EMP Duration: 0 -> 4
-
Flamethrower
-
Energy Use: 0 -> 0.01
-
Kills Missiles: On -> Off
-
Solar Incinerator
-
Damage: 0.79 -> 0.805
-
Energy Use: 0 -> 0.01
-
Damage To Shields: 4 -> 5
-
Kills Missiles: On -> Off
-
Piercer Rocket
-
Damage: 170 -> 185
-
Rapier Rocket
-
Damage: 70 -> 85
-
EMP Rocket
-
EMP: 0.5 -> 5
-
Damage To Shields: 300 -> 3000
-
MultiRocket
-
Velocity: 1688 -> 2.5
-
Maxlifetime: 15 -> 11
-
Super EMP Rocket
-
EMP: 1 -> 15
-
Damage To Shields: 900 -> 9000
-
EMP Duration: 5 -> 50
-
Weapon Path: Nuke -> Rocket
-
Nuke Duration: 200 -> 250
-
Turbo Nuke Duration: 200 -> 250
-
Turbo Nuke Radius: 6 -> 5
-
Bulletstorm
-
1x Integrated PIN added.
-
1x Integrated ETA added.
-
Death Lotus
-
1x Integrated Enhanced Generator added.
-
1x Integrated Large Capacitor added.
-
Default energy regeneration removed.
-
Default energy capacity removed.
-
Worldcrusher
-
1x Integrated Scanner added.
-
1x Integrated Sun Capacitor added.
-
Ammobliterator
-
1x Integrated Nanite Repair Kit added.
-
1x Integrated Gravity Pods added.
-
Red Eyes
-
Module Slot: 1x -> 0x
-
Cold Blue
-
1x Integrated Interlaced Energy Shield added.
-
1x Integrated Charged Plating added.
-
Black Sun
-
1x Targeter
-
1x Ordnance Stabilizers
-
Damage 30 -> 106.25
-
Missile Health 3 -> 14
-
Atomic Equalizer
-
2x Integrated Atomic Generator added.
-
Damage Curve Revised.
-
Damage: 1 -> 1.5
Modules:
- Armor Rework
- Resistances floor set to 0 (This is to make armor stacking not OP).
- Blast Plating
- +400 integrity
- +10% Melee Resistance
- -10% Kinetic Resistance
- -10% Explosive Resistance
- -10% EMP Resistance
- -5% Thermal Resistance
- -20 Thrust
- -10 Jump
- Kinetic Plating
- +35% Explosive Resistance
- +35% Kinetic Resistance
- +10% Thermal Resistance
- -10% EMP Resistance
- -5% Melee Resistance
- -20 Thrust
- -10 Jump
- Charged Plating
- +1.5% hp per TJ (what it is currently)
- Shields regenerate upon damage restored.
- Append to description, "Damage restores Shields by (x%)."
- -10% Explosive Resistance
- -10% Kinetic Resistance
- -10% EMP Resistance
- -5% Melee Resistance
- -5% Thermal Resistance
- -20 Thrust
- -10 Jump
- EMP Plating
- +50% EMP Resistance
- increased per GJ
- -5% Explosive Resistance
- -5% Kinetic Resistance
- -5% Melee Resistance
- -5% Thermal Resistance
- Adaptive Plating (Shield Head Integrated Module)
- Armor Resistance penalties are not counted.
