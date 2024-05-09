PATCH 0.2.00.1. Early Access

Share · View all patches · Build 14309483 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 00:40:14 UTC by Wendy

Mia, New Gacha Fighter !

A new character: Mia is available in the Gacha machine! Try to get it, it's fun !

A gacha fighter with high Push, lots of projectiles. His main weapon: The bubble cannon

She loves bubble tea, she will loot it during fights.

BALANCING

Enemy : The messenger of the void, He summons void minions every 15 seconds.

The void messenger is invincible, it is no longer possible to kill him, he no longer takes any damage.

The health points of all enemies have been slightly increased by 5% for base health points as well as their progression depending on the level of the wave.

Each time you inflict a poison, the poison hit cooldown is no longer reset. Poisons therefore inflict much more damage.

When you have the demo you can no longer exceed level 4

Items Balancing :

Piled Ice (Change) : +1 Poison > +1 Magic Power +1 Push

Golden Milk (Buff) : 50 > 80 HP, 10 > 12 Physical Power

DEBUG

With DJ Luxxi, his two disco balls inflict the same amount of damage, before one of the two balls inflicts less damage.

Correction on the button to skip crafting, you can no longer skip weapons without obtaining a weapon.

VSync is taken into account when saving the game

Interface correction for demo

SOUND

Added sound feedback to buttons in the main menu

The music no longer appears immediately when launching the game.

When you change the sound effects sound in the options, it now changes the volume of the player's weapons.

Start of the demo for 05/09/2024 <3

Thank you !