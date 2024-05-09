 Skip to content

Trans Ops update for 9 May 2024

Trans Ops v0.538621 Community Night Update

9 May 2024

  • Added level camera to lobby maps for switching on team elimination late join, testing on TA and SNR
  • Fixed jump height, disabled jump spamming. May be too much
  • Fixed reverb on missiles
  • Steam Cloud now enabled. Graphics Settings and in game keybinds should be saved to Steam now.
  • Stats now collect after every lobby match played. (this may be reset when updating leaderboard in future update.)
  • Still working on stamina meter.

