- Added level camera to lobby maps for switching on team elimination late join, testing on TA and SNR
- Fixed jump height, disabled jump spamming. May be too much
- Fixed reverb on missiles
- Steam Cloud now enabled. Graphics Settings and in game keybinds should be saved to Steam now.
- Stats now collect after every lobby match played. (this may be reset when updating leaderboard in future update.)
- Still working on stamina meter.
Trans Ops update for 9 May 2024
Trans Ops v0.538621 Community Night Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows English Depot 2450241
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update