- Player bullets now travel faster according to your velocity
- Fixed a bug where Treachery alt fire would spread in all directions
- Changed the final encounter of 0-9R
- Added 0-10R
- Reduced the amount of 6-way projectiles created by Armageddon and Armageddon RAY
- Fixed displaced level titles on level select
- Animated Pudicitia in the Codex
- Added Theology To the Codex
- Added Spes to the Codex
- Added Caritas to the Codex
- Added Fides to the Codex
- Added Diavolo to the Codex
- Fixed Canto 11’s Codex entry
CATACLYSM: Even Angels Sin Playtest update for 9 May 2024
5/8 Patch 1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
