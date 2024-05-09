 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

CATACLYSM: Even Angels Sin Playtest update for 9 May 2024

5/8 Patch 1

Share · View all patches · Build 14309428 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 00:09:24 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Player bullets now travel faster according to your velocity
  • Fixed a bug where Treachery alt fire would spread in all directions
  • Changed the final encounter of 0-9R
  • Added 0-10R
  • Reduced the amount of 6-way projectiles created by Armageddon and Armageddon RAY
  • Fixed displaced level titles on level select
  • Animated Pudicitia in the Codex
  • Added Theology To the Codex
  • Added Spes to the Codex
  • Added Caritas to the Codex
  • Added Fides to the Codex
  • Added Diavolo to the Codex
  • Fixed Canto 11’s Codex entry

Changed files in this update

Depot 2953401
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link