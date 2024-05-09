 Skip to content

Age of Irata Playtest update for 9 May 2024

Bug Fix

Build 14309400 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 00:09:27 UTC

  • Fixed typos.
  • Update text in game.
  • Updated the sprites for some world objects making them stand out from the backgrounds.
  • added another health porkchop.
  • Save station now fills health to full.
  • Added more grace room to Aether boosts. this should make it a little easier to complete combos.
  • Various other bugs fixed.

