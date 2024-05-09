- Fixed typos.
- Update text in game.
- Updated the sprites for some world objects making them stand out from the backgrounds.
- added another health porkchop.
- Save station now fills health to full.
- Added more grace room to Aether boosts. this should make it a little easier to complete combos.
- Various other bugs fixed.
Age of Irata Playtest update for 9 May 2024
Bug Fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
