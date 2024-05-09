Balanance and Hotfix Patch 1.5.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 14309368 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 01:09:10 UTC by Wendy

HUMANS

Lugar

Reduced Ammo by one clip

Shotgun

Reduced Ammo by one clip

Kick (While in Downed State)

Decreased Ragdoll effect from 6 seconds to 4 seconds.

Watcher - Power of Sutekh

Increased Cooldown from 6 seconds to 8

DEMONIC TOYS

Zombietoid

Machete

Reduced Primary Downed Damage from 5 to 1

Reduced Secondary Downed Damage from 6 to 3

Grizzly Teddy

Claws and Teeth

Increased Primary Downed Damage from 3 to 4

Reduced Secondary Standing Damage from 15 to 10

ToyBat

Downed Damaged from 8 to 5

Mr. Static

Static Boost

Cooldown reduced from 20 to 15

Static Missile

Now ragdolls for 1 second

Monster Teddy

Claws and Teeth

Reduced Primary Downed Damage from 5 to 3

Reduced Secondary Downed Damage from 10 to 8

Reduced Door Health from 200 to 100

Crouch Walk Speed Rework

Puppets

Blade from 1.4 to 1.8

Jester from 0.8 to 1.8

Leech Woman 0.8 to 1.8

Six Shooter from 0.7 to 0.8

Tunneler 1.4 to 2

Pinhead from 0.7 to 1.1

Torch from 0.7 to 0.8

Decapitron 0.7 to 1.6

Totems

Head Hunter from 0.7 to 0.8

Mephisto from 0.7 to 0.8

Totem Ravager from 1.4 to 2

Totem Sutekh from 0.8 to 1.8

Totem Warrior 0.7 to 1.1

Demonic Toys

Baby Oopsie from 0.7 to 1.8

Grizzly Teddy from 0.8 to 1.8

Jack Attack from 0.7 to 1.1

Mr. Static from 1.2 to 1.8

Monster Teddy from 1.75 to 2.44

Zombietoid from 1 to 1.3