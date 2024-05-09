Balanance and Hotfix Patch 1.5.0.1

HUMANS
Lugar
Reduced Ammo by one clip
Shotgun
Reduced Ammo by one clip
Kick (While in Downed State)
Decreased Ragdoll effect from 6 seconds to 4 seconds.
Watcher - Power of Sutekh
Increased Cooldown from 6 seconds to 8
DEMONIC TOYS
Zombietoid
Machete
Reduced Primary Downed Damage from 5 to 1
Reduced Secondary Downed Damage from 6 to 3
Grizzly Teddy
Claws and Teeth
Increased Primary Downed Damage from 3 to 4
Reduced Secondary Standing Damage from 15 to 10
ToyBat
Downed Damaged from 8 to 5
Mr. Static
Static Boost
Cooldown reduced from 20 to 15
Static Missile
Now ragdolls for 1 second
Monster Teddy
Claws and Teeth
Reduced Primary Downed Damage from 5 to 3
Reduced Secondary Downed Damage from 10 to 8
Reduced Door Health from 200 to 100
Crouch Walk Speed Rework
Puppets
- Blade from 1.4 to 1.8
- Jester from 0.8 to 1.8
- Leech Woman 0.8 to 1.8
- Six Shooter from 0.7 to 0.8
- Tunneler 1.4 to 2
- Pinhead from 0.7 to 1.1
- Torch from 0.7 to 0.8
- Decapitron 0.7 to 1.6
Totems
- Head Hunter from 0.7 to 0.8
- Mephisto from 0.7 to 0.8
- Totem Ravager from 1.4 to 2
- Totem Sutekh from 0.8 to 1.8
- Totem Warrior 0.7 to 1.1
Demonic Toys
- Baby Oopsie from 0.7 to 1.8
- Grizzly Teddy from 0.8 to 1.8
- Jack Attack from 0.7 to 1.1
- Mr. Static from 1.2 to 1.8
- Monster Teddy from 1.75 to 2.44
- Zombietoid from 1 to 1.3
### Fixes and Improvements
* Improved Leech-Woman's walking footsteps sound synchronization with her animation.
* Improved Blades' walking footstep sound synchronization with his animation.
* Improved Monster Teddy’s walking footstep sound synchronization with his animation.
* Improved the walking footstep timing for Mr. Static.
* Fixed an issue where Monster Teddy’s Claw attack sound wasn’t playing on the first combo and played twice on the second combo.
* Reduced Totem Sutekh's crouch footstep volume to be lower than his walk volume (his crouch was a lot louder than his walk).
* Minor lighting and optimization improvements.
* Fixed an issue that caused Rick's Lab sky to turn purple when the Buto Fog option is disabled.
Changed files in this update