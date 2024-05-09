 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Puppet Master: The Game update for 9 May 2024

Balanance and Hotfix Patch 1.5.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 14309368 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 01:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

HUMANS

Lugar
Reduced Ammo by one clip

Shotgun
Reduced Ammo by one clip

Kick (While in Downed State)
Decreased Ragdoll effect from 6 seconds to 4 seconds.

Watcher - Power of Sutekh
Increased Cooldown from 6 seconds to 8

DEMONIC TOYS

Zombietoid

Machete
Reduced Primary Downed Damage from 5 to 1
Reduced Secondary Downed Damage from 6 to 3

Grizzly Teddy

Claws and Teeth
Increased Primary Downed Damage from 3 to 4
Reduced Secondary Standing Damage from 15 to 10
ToyBat
Downed Damaged from 8 to 5

Mr. Static

Static Boost
Cooldown reduced from 20 to 15
Static Missile
Now ragdolls for 1 second

Monster Teddy

Claws and Teeth
Reduced Primary Downed Damage from 5 to 3
Reduced Secondary Downed Damage from 10 to 8
Reduced Door Health from 200 to 100

Crouch Walk Speed Rework

Puppets

  • Blade from 1.4 to 1.8
  • Jester from 0.8 to 1.8
  • Leech Woman 0.8 to 1.8
  • Six Shooter from 0.7 to 0.8
  • Tunneler 1.4 to 2
  • Pinhead from 0.7 to 1.1
  • Torch from 0.7 to 0.8
  • Decapitron 0.7 to 1.6

Totems

  • Head Hunter from 0.7 to 0.8
  • Mephisto from 0.7 to 0.8
  • Totem Ravager from 1.4 to 2
  • Totem Sutekh from 0.8 to 1.8
  • Totem Warrior 0.7 to 1.1

Demonic Toys

  • Baby Oopsie from 0.7 to 1.8
  • Grizzly Teddy from 0.8 to 1.8
  • Jack Attack from 0.7 to 1.1
  • Mr. Static from 1.2 to 1.8
  • Monster Teddy from 1.75 to 2.44
  • Zombietoid from 1 to 1.3 

### Fixes and Improvements




* Improved Leech-Woman's walking footsteps sound synchronization with her animation.  
* Improved Blades' walking footstep sound synchronization with his animation.  
* Improved Monster Teddy’s walking footstep sound synchronization with his animation.  
* Improved the walking footstep timing for Mr. Static.  
* Fixed an issue where Monster Teddy’s Claw attack sound wasn’t playing on the first combo and played twice on the second combo.  
* Reduced Totem Sutekh's crouch footstep volume to be lower than his walk volume (his crouch was a lot louder than his walk).  
* Minor lighting and optimization improvements.  
* Fixed an issue that caused Rick's Lab sky to turn purple when the Buto Fog option is disabled.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1757611
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link