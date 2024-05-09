- Fixed issue with the market vendors not having items out for sale for the entire day.
- Fixed issue with rotating the view in vehicles.
- Current bid on auctions now displays correct dollar amount.
- Fixed 1 auction displaying an invalid time.
- Fixed issue with xbox controller causing items to endlessly rotate when inspecting.
- Adjusted the brightness of the map.
- Adjusted the brightness of all lamps.
Yard Sale Simulator update for 9 May 2024
Fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update