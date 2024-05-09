 Skip to content

Yard Sale Simulator update for 9 May 2024

Fix

9 May 2024

  • Fixed issue with the market vendors not having items out for sale for the entire day.
  • Fixed issue with rotating the view in vehicles.
  • Current bid on auctions now displays correct dollar amount.
  • Fixed 1 auction displaying an invalid time.
  • Fixed issue with xbox controller causing items to endlessly rotate when inspecting.
  • Adjusted the brightness of the map.
  • Adjusted the brightness of all lamps.

