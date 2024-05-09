V1.8.0.19 & Multiplayer News

Multiplayer Beta Week
Firstly, huge apologies, I've had to push back the release of multiplayer for a week to May 16, sorry to everyone looking forward to it. The good news though is that one of the reasons is the new multiplayer features being added which I think make both Co-op and PvP modes a bunch more fun and they just need a little bit more testing and refinement.
The other good news is there is a public beta available for anyone to play on the development branch. Here's a quick overview:
Co-op Campaign
Grab a friend and play a short new campaign which includes both economic and military maps. Use the new Shared Storage Yard building to share resources and work together to achieve the mission goals. Compete on the leaderboards for the best shared colony strategies.
Time Limited Games
If you want to play a definitively shorter game or a longer game then set a in-game time limit and see who comes out on top by the end, with the winner having made either the most money or the points from...
Point Games
A new mode where points are gained for capturing runestones within your territory. Capture large runestones to double your points!
Public Beta Week
You can now playtest all these features on the new multiplayer beta on the development branch on Steam. All feedback is appreciated!
Patch Notes
V1.8.0.19
- Fixed instance where bridge connection could be broken by placing a building between first tile of bridge and entrance of another building
- Fixed floating watchtowers sometimes not unloading all construction resources when a boat docks
- Fixed floating watchtower territory overlay graphics being a tile off sometimes
V1.8.0.18
- Fixed display issue on DLC panel if all scenarios have been completed
- Fixed colour unlock showing in game complete panel for main campaign missions
V1.8.0.17
- Fixed potential display issue on DLC panel if all economic scenarios had been completed
- Fixed it not showing your rank on the game complete screen after completing a campaign or DLC mission
- Tweaked wheat farm numbers so that three fields are significantly more productive than two fields
- DLC Mission 4 changes - tweaked end section with more rocks
V1.8.0.15
- Fixed no audio on Linux
- Fixed well animation
- Fixed medals not showing on mission panel inside DLC games
- Fixed issue of frontiers possibly not loading due to SSL certificate issue
V1.8.0.14
- May Frontier
- Fixed fish not appearing on random maps
- Fixed challenge win screen showing bandaged bot
- Fixed road and paths being able to placed underneath elevated track when there isn't room
- Fixed bridge connection potentially breaking when removing adjacent building
- Fixed rail bridges being allowed to be placed too low over roads, potentially causing printed bot routing issues
- Fixed money graphs and income rates not working for random map games
- Fixed bug with fishing spot if a queueing fishing boat was redirected by a change in priority locations
- Fixed edge case where a resource would incorrectly by assigned to an expedition collection at Harbour B via a direct boat route from Harbour A and Harbour A had a storage only export rule for that resource
- Fixed issue with very steep roads causing an issue with carrybots
- Fixed walls being visible outside fog of war
- Fixed numbers on input section of production graph for bridge construction yards
- Fixed being able to select construction yard which is already assigned
- Fixed clicking on assigned construction yard in bridge UI not jumping to location
- Fixed clicking on assigned bridge in construction yard UI not jumping to location
- Fixed tooltip incorrectly showing on elevated track sections
- Performance improvement with large colonies with lots of full storage yards
- DLC Mission 1 changes - moved crashed colony ship location so it's not so far away
- DLC Mission 2 changes - added a little extra stone to starting island
- DLC Mission 3 changes - tweaked small island shape and access
- DLC Mission 4 changes - added more coastal rocks to end area, changed gold medal time
