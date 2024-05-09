V1.8.0.19 & Multiplayer News

Multiplayer Beta Week

Firstly, huge apologies, I've had to push back the release of multiplayer for a week to May 16, sorry to everyone looking forward to it. The good news though is that one of the reasons is the new multiplayer features being added which I think make both Co-op and PvP modes a bunch more fun and they just need a little bit more testing and refinement.

The other good news is there is a public beta available for anyone to play on the development branch. Here's a quick overview:

Co-op Campaign

Grab a friend and play a short new campaign which includes both economic and military maps. Use the new Shared Storage Yard building to share resources and work together to achieve the mission goals. Compete on the leaderboards for the best shared colony strategies.

Time Limited Games

If you want to play a definitively shorter game or a longer game then set a in-game time limit and see who comes out on top by the end, with the winner having made either the most money or the points from...

Point Games

A new mode where points are gained for capturing runestones within your territory. Capture large runestones to double your points!

Public Beta Week

You can now playtest all these features on the new multiplayer beta on the development branch on Steam. All feedback is appreciated!

Patch Notes

V1.8.0.19

Fixed instance where bridge connection could be broken by placing a building between first tile of bridge and entrance of another building

Fixed floating watchtowers sometimes not unloading all construction resources when a boat docks

Fixed floating watchtower territory overlay graphics being a tile off sometimes

V1.8.0.18

Fixed display issue on DLC panel if all scenarios have been completed

Fixed colour unlock showing in game complete panel for main campaign missions

V1.8.0.17

Fixed potential display issue on DLC panel if all economic scenarios had been completed

Fixed it not showing your rank on the game complete screen after completing a campaign or DLC mission

Tweaked wheat farm numbers so that three fields are significantly more productive than two fields

DLC Mission 4 changes - tweaked end section with more rocks

V1.8.0.15

Fixed no audio on Linux

Fixed well animation

Fixed medals not showing on mission panel inside DLC games

Fixed issue of frontiers possibly not loading due to SSL certificate issue

V1.8.0.14