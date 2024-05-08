Small Patch v0.14.5.22

In this small patch, we've introduced a new splash screen with brand new music. Check it out the next time you boot up the game! We hope it'll get you in the mood of adventuring in the world of Saleblazers.

We've also improved the look of glass so that bordering glass pieces don't show edge artifacts. Happy shopkeeping!

➡️ Changes

Added new splash screen music and animation

Improved glass shader (still work in progress)

⚙️ Optimizations

Removed 9,000 tris tris from Wetlands proxy

🛠️ General Fixes