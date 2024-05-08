Small Patch v0.14.5.22

In this small patch, we've introduced a new splash screen with brand new music. Check it out the next time you boot up the game! We hope it'll get you in the mood of adventuring in the world of Saleblazers.
We've also improved the look of glass so that bordering glass pieces don't show edge artifacts. Happy shopkeeping!
➡️ Changes
- Added new splash screen music and animation
- Improved glass shader (still work in progress)
⚙️ Optimizations
- Removed 9,000 tris tris from Wetlands proxy
🛠️ General Fixes
- When the host talks to an NPC, enemies will no longer be invincible
- Ambrosia is now invincible when the player is talking to her
- The player can no longer talk to NPCs that are fleeing
- Fixed electricity nodes sometimes not working
- Fixed Barry's Bazaar shops disappearing when saving and loading inside Barry's Bazaar
- Removed invisible collider in Barry's Bazaar
- Added better collision to Kazai Village blacksmith shop
- Improved Shoplifter Glasses collision
- Improved spawn rules near snow shop plot to prevent night invasions from spawning inside rocks
- Fixed ragdoll sometimes creepily staying behind during a specific combination of leaving the server and restarting server
- Fixed various item LOD culling issues
- Wet and Fire attributes are cleared from entities upon death
- Bellcoats should now properly be targeted by turrets
- Trash is no longer saved
- Fixed a few edge case issues with crafting
