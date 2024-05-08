Patch notes 09.05

Share · View all patches · Build 14309239 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 23:52:11 UTC by Wendy

Hello friends,

Here comes another smaller update/patch, and you can find all the things that were changed below:

Fixed an issue where it is not possible to select the bonus levels in the level selection menu when playing with joystick.

Adjusted difficulty of Level 16 (Easy and Hard) and Level 19 (Easy and Hard) in the Time Rush mode.

Adjusted initial camera angle.

Fixed wrong button focus in the game mode selection menu when playing with joystick.

Fixed wrong hovered button style in the bonus level selection menu.

Added tags to certain actors in the Speed Run level to prevent accidental double jumping.

Added collision to the chains of the pendulum traps in the Speed Run mode.

Fixed an issue where air control effect would change after activating slow motion.

Feel free to let me know if you have any issues, or feedback that could improve the game and I will gladly consider it.

Thank you and keep rolling!