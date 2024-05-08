Release Patch #5 - QoL changes!

Thanks to everyone who has shared their ideas on the discord! There has been some really great ideas shared on how to improve the game - you made this patch possible!

Selling all frogs, all adult frogs, and all baby frogs now has a confirmation popup. No longer worry about accidently selling all your little guys!

Locked frogs can now be moved between tanks without having to unlock them. When they are moved to a new tank they remain locked.

When selecting frogs to breed, only available frogs will be displayed. Frogs that are already mated and baby frogs will be hidden from the list!

Thanks!

Ryan the Dev