Croakoloco update for 8 May 2024

Release Patch #5 - QoL changes!

Release Patch #5 - QoL changes!

8 May 2024

Thanks to everyone who has shared their ideas on the discord! There has been some really great ideas shared on how to improve the game - you made this patch possible!

  • Selling all frogs, all adult frogs, and all baby frogs now has a confirmation popup. No longer worry about accidently selling all your little guys!
  • Locked frogs can now be moved between tanks without having to unlock them. When they are moved to a new tank they remain locked.
  • When selecting frogs to breed, only available frogs will be displayed. Frogs that are already mated and baby frogs will be hidden from the list!

Thanks!
Ryan the Dev

