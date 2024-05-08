 Skip to content

Dice with the Devil 2 Playtest update for 8 May 2024

Update notes for v0.2

-fixed bug where sticker icon was hidden on the tutorial screen
-fixed bug where percentile sticker was incorrectly applying its effect
-fixed bug where drawing didnt reset your win streak for the win streak achievements
-rebalanced distribution of dice in the shop

