Radio Free Europa update for 9 May 2024

1.3.1 - Bosses don't shoot themselves down on the main menu anymore!

9 May 2024

Fixed: Boss ships with independent turrets can no longer shoot themselves on the main menu.

Fixed: The mesh for weapon status FX now scales properly with beam weapons.

Updated the demo to the current version of the game.

