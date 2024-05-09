1.3.1 - Bosses don't shoot themselves down on the main menu anymore!

Fixed: Boss ships with independent turrets can no longer shoot themselves on the main menu.
Fixed: The mesh for weapon status FX now scales properly with beam weapons.
Updated the demo to the current version of the game.
Changed files in this update