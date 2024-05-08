 Skip to content

Moonlight Pulse update for 8 May 2024

Version 1.0.6 Release Notes

8 May 2024

  • Fixed softlock that would occur when playing with instructions disabled.
  • Prevented Charlotte from grabbing a ledge that doesn't exist.
  • Fixed a hole in a wall in an early area.
  • Fixed an error logged by the MapTilesImage shader.

