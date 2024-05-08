 Skip to content

Pixelpusher Playtest update for 8 May 2024

v0.43.0

8 May 2024

Balance

  • Decrease drone acceleration and drag by 3.5%
    • Reduces maneuverability while preserving top speed
  • Drone dash
    • Significantly reduce efficiency (0.75 -> 0.35) * Increase maximum charge time (0.75s -> 1.00s)
  • Reduce cooldown of overseer dash (4s -> 3s)

Bots

  • Improve dodging Use pathfinding to move drones around psi-storms Avoid overcrowding objectives* Be more reluctant to pursue objectives when at a disadvantage

Visuals

  • Refinements
    • Adjust psi-storm cast

Single player

  • Increase maximum bot level (9 -> 10)* Increase maximum team size (6 -> 8)

Misc

  • Prevent obstacles from accumulating at the bottom-left of the map* Additions to credits

