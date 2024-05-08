Balance
- Decrease drone acceleration and drag by 3.5%
- Reduces maneuverability while preserving top speed
- Drone dash
- Significantly reduce efficiency (0.75 -> 0.35) * Increase maximum charge time (0.75s -> 1.00s)
- Reduce cooldown of overseer dash (4s -> 3s)
Bots
- Improve dodging Use pathfinding to move drones around psi-storms Avoid overcrowding objectives* Be more reluctant to pursue objectives when at a disadvantage
Visuals
- Refinements
- Adjust psi-storm cast
Single player
- Increase maximum bot level (9 -> 10)* Increase maximum team size (6 -> 8)
Misc
- Prevent obstacles from accumulating at the bottom-left of the map* Additions to credits
Changed files in this update