BIG SPRING UPDATE

Greetings, Plant Parents!

We have a giant update out today with features such as multiple save slots, new specialty items and a whole new shop!

NEW FEATURES

SAVE SLOTS — Enjoying your current apartment but want to try something else? Now you will have three save slots to choose from. Three times the plant fun!

WATERING TERRARIUM — Looking for more automation in your game? Meet SPRINKLE. Sprinkle will take care of all your watering needs and lets you relax and enjoy your apartment. Note: You must purchase the watering can upgrade for Sprinkle to appear in shops.

GREENHOUSE — Now you can store your plants and move them from apartment to apartment.

MYSTERY PLANT — Order a mystery box plant. Here’s your chance to score a rare plant at a bargain!



FURNITURE STORE and EXPANDED STREET — Look for the new House Plus store on the street. Featuring over 60 new items, including furniture and plant stands and plushes. New items are divided between the base game and Queens DLC.

NEW PLANTS —We had some requests for more purple plants, and I agree, so look for more color in the plant shop.

NEW ACHIEVEMENTS — Six new achievements with six new rewards!

ADJUSTMENTS

Tweaked the parallax view in the Long Island City apartment so you can see the Empire State Building and the Chrysler building from the main apartment.

Adjusted sizing on some plants and artwork.

Updated Gatabot and Dogbot pathing.

Adjusted hit box for storage items.

FIXES

Fixed SUCCULENT WRANGLER achievement to not include gift plant.

Fixed mystery mobile and furniture images in journal.

Updated correct image for Midnight and Ice rug.

And finally, we’re working hard on our upcoming release on iOS. If you are interested in testing on your iPad, join our Discord and let us know!

XOXO//Jennevieve and the Short Leg Studio team