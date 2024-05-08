Game Update - New Difficult Level

I wasn't planning to release this level quite yet, but I wanted to make a few changes to the game and since the level was ready to go, I have decided to include it here.

The change that prompted this update was to lock arcade mode until the player has completed the games tutorial levels (the blue levels).

I am doing this because I have seen far too many people jump into the game and immediately load up Arcade mode as their first play. This usually ends up in the player getting frustrated as Arcade doesn't actually include any of the tutorial hints, followed by rage quitting the game... This obviously isn't the best first impression of the game that I want for the players, so I wanted to get this update out asap.

As the title mentioned, the update also includes the newest (and hardest) level, 'Unfinished Business'. The level will have you navigating some very thin, curved platforms, as well as avoiding deadly laser beams! Do you have what it takes?

Full patch notes: