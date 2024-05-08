 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Drop In - VR F2P update for 8 May 2024

Steamvr Vive Wand Input Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 14308425 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 22:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Corrected issue with vive wand trackpad input detection that was reported following the latest steamvr update.

Thanks,
~WildOx Studios~

Changed files in this update

Windows Drop In - VR Battle Royale Content Depot 1144801
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link