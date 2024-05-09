May 8 2024 Hotfix Notes

- Optimized and fixed missing textures
- Reduced second boss wind attack pushback to reduce wall clipping
- Implemented fixes to reduce chance of enemies falling through the map
- Enemy can no longer block poison or bleeding damage
- Tutorial can now be sped through slightly quicker by pressing the menu or jump button in the inventory tutorial section
- Equipping items now pushes the old item out of the slot instead of stacking
