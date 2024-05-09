 Skip to content

Forest Of Tails: Arena update for 9 May 2024

May 8 2024 Hotfix Notes

Last edited 9 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Optimized and fixed missing textures
  • Reduced second boss wind attack pushback to reduce wall clipping
  • Implemented fixes to reduce chance of enemies falling through the map
  • Enemy can no longer block poison or bleeding damage
  • Tutorial can now be sped through slightly quicker by pressing the menu or jump button in the inventory tutorial section
  • Equipping items now pushes the old item out of the slot instead of stacking

