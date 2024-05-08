Share · View all patches · Build 14308330 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 22:13:04 UTC by Wendy

Your Literary Arsenal

Welcome Scribes,

It's a quick turnaround after Chapter I: The Endless Saga - but we're back with today's Interlude Patch: Arsenal! If you missed all the details of last week's major update, be sure to check them out here: The Endless Saga.

There are two major pieces to the Arsenal update: Callback - a low-cost Spending spell that hurls a returning shield, and Loadouts - the heavily requested feature for saving Ink/Inscription/Spell/Cosmetic combinations!

We also have a collection of new Pages of Power, and a new button for checking out the roadmap in-game!

New Spell - Callback



Callback is a new Spender that costs only 1 mana. Hurl a spinning shield through the Torn - then position yourself to hit them a second time as the shield returns to you!

New Feature - Loadouts



The Loadout podium (next to the Spellbook in the Library) will allow you to save your favorite combinations of Signature Ink/Spells/Inscriptions/Cosmetics and swap between them quickly and cleanly!

This has been a heavily requested feature - so we're excited to get it in your hands with this new update! Be sure to let us know your favorite combinations!

In-Game Roadmap



We've added a button to see the Table of Content Roadmap from the main menu - making it easier to track Vellum's progress through Early Access!

Pages of Power, Balance & Tuning

It wouldn't be a Vellum update without new Pages of Power to collect and enhance your runs with! Arsenal brings a collection of pages for Callback, new scaling pages for Green, and a trio of new Font Powers for Of Scribes and Torn!

On the balance and tuning side - we're making some targeted adjustments to help rein in some extreme upper end combos, making the Airborne Quest more attractive, and making a few other minor adjustments as we keep digesting feedback and data from The Endless Saga.

As always, thank you for playing Vellum and sharing your stories about it!

The Vellum Team

Interlude Patch: Arsenal - Full Patch Notes

Patch Notes

Features + Gameplay

Loadouts System

Save your currently equipped Signature Ink/Spells/Inscriptions/Cosmetics

New Spell: Callback

Cost: 1 Mana

Damage: 40

Hurl a Returning Shield that rips through enemies and terrain.

The Roadmap (WIP) is now accessible from the main menu

Signature Ink: Green now has additional Pages of Power

Tome: Of Scribes and Torn has a trio of additional Font Powers

Binding: Stormy Night is now separated into two bindings (one for the lightning, one for wind gusts)

Page of Power: Torn, Asunder rework - your damage now applies a debuff for 5s, dealing 2% of the targets current HP per second

Page of Power: Shared Pain should now calculate more appropriately

Page of Power: Phoenix now interacts more reasonably with Murder (fewer extra birds)

Inscription: Refundable now generates Mana more proportional to its activation frequency

Page of Power: From Above now requires 3s while airborne (was 5)

Scribes now get a brief Immunity when forcibly moved by Boss mechanics

Healing effects can no longer be reduced beyond -100%

The Torn Page selection should no longer break if there are no remaining valid Torn Pages

Appendix scaling has been adjusted at higher levels

Spell: Jot projectile speed has been adjusted (should result in more accuracy at longer range)

Aesthetic & Adjustments