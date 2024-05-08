Your Literary Arsenal
Welcome Scribes,
It's a quick turnaround after Chapter I: The Endless Saga - but we're back with today's Interlude Patch: Arsenal! If you missed all the details of last week's major update, be sure to check them out here: The Endless Saga.
There are two major pieces to the Arsenal update: Callback - a low-cost Spending spell that hurls a returning shield, and Loadouts - the heavily requested feature for saving Ink/Inscription/Spell/Cosmetic combinations!
We also have a collection of new Pages of Power, and a new button for checking out the roadmap in-game!
New Spell - Callback
Callback is a new Spender that costs only 1 mana. Hurl a spinning shield through the Torn - then position yourself to hit them a second time as the shield returns to you!
New Feature - Loadouts
The Loadout podium (next to the Spellbook in the Library) will allow you to save your favorite combinations of Signature Ink/Spells/Inscriptions/Cosmetics and swap between them quickly and cleanly!
This has been a heavily requested feature - so we're excited to get it in your hands with this new update! Be sure to let us know your favorite combinations!
In-Game Roadmap
We've added a button to see the Table of Content Roadmap from the main menu - making it easier to track Vellum's progress through Early Access!
Pages of Power, Balance & Tuning
It wouldn't be a Vellum update without new Pages of Power to collect and enhance your runs with! Arsenal brings a collection of pages for Callback, new scaling pages for Green, and a trio of new Font Powers for Of Scribes and Torn!
On the balance and tuning side - we're making some targeted adjustments to help rein in some extreme upper end combos, making the Airborne Quest more attractive, and making a few other minor adjustments as we keep digesting feedback and data from The Endless Saga.
As always, thank you for playing Vellum and sharing your stories about it!
- The Vellum Team
Interlude Patch: Arsenal - Full Patch Notes
Patch Notes
Features + Gameplay
Loadouts System
- Save your currently equipped Signature Ink/Spells/Inscriptions/Cosmetics
New Spell: Callback
-
Cost: 1 Mana
-
Damage: 40
-
Hurl a Returning Shield that rips through enemies and terrain.
-
The Roadmap (WIP) is now accessible from the main menu
-
Signature Ink: Green now has additional Pages of Power
-
Tome: Of Scribes and Torn has a trio of additional Font Powers
-
Binding: Stormy Night is now separated into two bindings (one for the lightning, one for wind gusts)
-
Page of Power: Torn, Asunder rework - your damage now applies a debuff for 5s, dealing 2% of the targets current HP per second
-
Page of Power: Shared Pain should now calculate more appropriately
-
Page of Power: Phoenix now interacts more reasonably with Murder (fewer extra birds)
-
Inscription: Refundable now generates Mana more proportional to its activation frequency
-
Page of Power: From Above now requires 3s while airborne (was 5)
-
Scribes now get a brief Immunity when forcibly moved by Boss mechanics
-
Healing effects can no longer be reduced beyond -100%
-
The Torn Page selection should no longer break if there are no remaining valid Torn Pages
-
Appendix scaling has been adjusted at higher levels
-
Spell: Jot projectile speed has been adjusted (should result in more accuracy at longer range)
Aesthetic & Adjustments
- Adjusted the volume of high intensity drums in the Music
- Spell: Blossom has addition details in its icon
- Cosmetics: Inkglow (Raiment) & Inkglow (Stylus) now properly react to your equipped Signature Ink
- Improved more collision areas on maps to get stuck less often
- Adjusted the way cosmetic Books' materials react (should vanish less often)
- Some dev tools are now inaccessible to players
- Added automatic Save File backups and recovery
