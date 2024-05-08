 Skip to content

Vellum update for 8 May 2024

Interlude Patch: Arsenal

Share · View all patches · Build 14308330 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 22:13:04 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Your Literary Arsenal

Welcome Scribes,
It's a quick turnaround after Chapter I: The Endless Saga - but we're back with today's Interlude Patch: Arsenal! If you missed all the details of last week's major update, be sure to check them out here: The Endless Saga.

There are two major pieces to the Arsenal update: Callback - a low-cost Spending spell that hurls a returning shield, and Loadouts - the heavily requested feature for saving Ink/Inscription/Spell/Cosmetic combinations!

We also have a collection of new Pages of Power, and a new button for checking out the roadmap in-game!

New Spell - Callback


Callback is a new Spender that costs only 1 mana. Hurl a spinning shield through the Torn - then position yourself to hit them a second time as the shield returns to you!

New Feature - Loadouts


The Loadout podium (next to the Spellbook in the Library) will allow you to save your favorite combinations of Signature Ink/Spells/Inscriptions/Cosmetics and swap between them quickly and cleanly!

This has been a heavily requested feature - so we're excited to get it in your hands with this new update! Be sure to let us know your favorite combinations!

In-Game Roadmap


We've added a button to see the Table of Content Roadmap from the main menu - making it easier to track Vellum's progress through Early Access!

Pages of Power, Balance & Tuning

It wouldn't be a Vellum update without new Pages of Power to collect and enhance your runs with! Arsenal brings a collection of pages for Callback, new scaling pages for Green, and a trio of new Font Powers for Of Scribes and Torn!

On the balance and tuning side - we're making some targeted adjustments to help rein in some extreme upper end combos, making the Airborne Quest more attractive, and making a few other minor adjustments as we keep digesting feedback and data from The Endless Saga.

As always, thank you for playing Vellum and sharing your stories about it!

  • The Vellum Team

Interlude Patch: Arsenal - Full Patch Notes

Patch Notes

Features + Gameplay

Loadouts System

  • Save your currently equipped Signature Ink/Spells/Inscriptions/Cosmetics

New Spell: Callback

  • Cost: 1 Mana

  • Damage: 40

  • Hurl a Returning Shield that rips through enemies and terrain.

  • The Roadmap (WIP) is now accessible from the main menu

  • Signature Ink: Green now has additional Pages of Power

  • Tome: Of Scribes and Torn has a trio of additional Font Powers

  • Binding: Stormy Night is now separated into two bindings (one for the lightning, one for wind gusts)

  • Page of Power: Torn, Asunder rework - your damage now applies a debuff for 5s, dealing 2% of the targets current HP per second

  • Page of Power: Shared Pain should now calculate more appropriately

  • Page of Power: Phoenix now interacts more reasonably with Murder (fewer extra birds)

  • Inscription: Refundable now generates Mana more proportional to its activation frequency

  • Page of Power: From Above now requires 3s while airborne (was 5)

  • Scribes now get a brief Immunity when forcibly moved by Boss mechanics

  • Healing effects can no longer be reduced beyond -100%

  • The Torn Page selection should no longer break if there are no remaining valid Torn Pages

  • Appendix scaling has been adjusted at higher levels

  • Spell: Jot projectile speed has been adjusted (should result in more accuracy at longer range)

Aesthetic & Adjustments

  • Adjusted the volume of high intensity drums in the Music
  • Spell: Blossom has addition details in its icon
  • Cosmetics: Inkglow (Raiment) & Inkglow (Stylus) now properly react to your equipped Signature Ink
  • Improved more collision areas on maps to get stuck less often
  • Adjusted the way cosmetic Books' materials react (should vanish less often)
  • Some dev tools are now inaccessible to players
  • Added automatic Save File backups and recovery

Changed files in this update

