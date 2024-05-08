 Skip to content

KORG Gadget VR update for 8 May 2024

Update May 9, 2024

Last edited 8 May 2024 – 22:32:10 UTC

  • 10 gadgets have been added
  • "Move to the Front" and "Auto Select" have been added. You can also restore the previous settings from SETTINGS on the HOME menu (startup menu)
  • ”Confirm” has been changed to the right trigger (previously assigned to the A button on the right controller).

