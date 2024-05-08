- 10 gadgets have been added
- "Move to the Front" and "Auto Select" have been added. You can also restore the previous settings from SETTINGS on the HOME menu (startup menu)
- ”Confirm” has been changed to the right trigger (previously assigned to the A button on the right controller).
KORG Gadget VR update for 8 May 2024
Update May 9, 2024
