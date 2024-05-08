 Skip to content

Folk Origin update for 8 May 2024

Update 0.4.51 - new skill #16

Build 14308035 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 22:09:22 UTC

Added

  • new lumberjack skill - cutting down trees

Improved

  • unit attack
  • camera movement
  • zooming in on the view
  • development panel
  • speed on the map
  • more trees and bushes
  • better interface

