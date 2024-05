Share · View all patches · Build 14308022 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 22:09:17 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The public beta branch has been updated to fix bugs and revamp reviewing.

Song history now displays correct songs on reload, and play buttons function.

Reviewing has had a lot of changes. There are quite a few new options. If some reviews feel off please let me know.