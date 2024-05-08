Geneforge 2 - Infestation Updated to v1.0.2

We have updated Geneforge 2 - Infestation to v1.0.2. This patch fixes a wide variety of issues, big and small, and should result in a more pleasant experience for all. Geneforge 2 has been selling very well and is getting great reviews. We're very grateful and hope to keep bringing you odd indie games for many years to come. Thank you!
Version 1.0.2 Patch Notes - May 8, 2024
- To see one of your creation’s resistances, you can now mouse over its health in the editing window.
- Genevforge 2 now defaults to Whole Screen drawing mode. (If the game is already installed, you can switch Game Screen Area to Whole Screen in the Settings window.)
- Players with very large monitors get a more helpful resolution selection window.
- The gazer in the Radiant College will be less of a problem for Pacifist players.
- More advanced versions of Sharon’s Bracelet are better.
- Problems with the Zhass-Uss Outskirts stairway are fixed.
- A rare bug that caused characters to get stuck in the architecture should be better now.
- Zensital no longer turns on you when you make the nearby faction angry,
- Damaged pylons now take longer to return to functionality.
- Weapon Shaping now works with the Feisty Slap Glove.
- Your magical creations can be augmented in more useful ways.
- The rotghroth Rotting Lunge attack now takes a full turn.
- The Creation Haste upgrade now has a 50% chance to work.
- The Creation More Criticals upgrade now has a 40% chance to work.
- Hannah’s coin is now upgraded correctly.
- Slow and Wrack statuses go down less quickly on bosses.
- Added clarity to the message when trying to equip a weapon you don’t have the stats for.
- The standard array of minor tweaks and typo fixes.
Changed files in this update