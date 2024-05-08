Updated to V3.69

Share · View all patches · Build 14308011 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 21:26:03 UTC by Wendy

Fixed:

The need-secret-tunnel test was not properly handling areas that contained open exits (no door).

The code to limit the adventurer's defense to 5 was yielding an incorrect result.

The Dragon Armour area 5 persistent attribute to ignore darkness was missing.

Corrected three Dragon Armour paragraphs that were transitioning to paragraph 70 without a prompt to read paragraph 70.

When some Dragon Armour paragraphs were causing damage outside of combat, the damage was not being reduced by any armour worn at the location.

Within Dragon Armour, if the entrance to another area is blocked by a door that is not successfully opened, the area will not be entered or drawn, but the door will be drawn. These "phantom" areas cannot be edited at this time.