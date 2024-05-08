 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

D100 Dungeon update for 8 May 2024

Updated to V3.69

Share · View all patches · Build 14308011 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 21:26:03 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed:

The need-secret-tunnel test was not properly handling areas that contained open exits (no door).

The code to limit the adventurer's defense to 5 was yielding an incorrect result.

The Dragon Armour area 5 persistent attribute to ignore darkness was missing.

Corrected three Dragon Armour paragraphs that were transitioning to paragraph 70 without a prompt to read paragraph 70.

When some Dragon Armour paragraphs were causing damage outside of combat, the damage was not being reduced by any armour worn at the location.

Within Dragon Armour, if the entrance to another area is blocked by a door that is not successfully opened, the area will not be entered or drawn, but the door will be drawn. These "phantom" areas cannot be edited at this time.

Changed files in this update

macOS 64-bit Depot 1384793
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link