Peak Darkness update for 9 May 2024

Small Update

Peak Darkness update for 9 May 2024 · Last edited 9 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey all I made some small fixes for the game. Most of it is to hopefully fix the fps on the fallen cathedral map. I also made a few fixes for the sound on both maps so all sounds should work when changing the volume.

