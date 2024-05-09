Hey all I made some small fixes for the game. Most of it is to hopefully fix the fps on the fallen cathedral map. I also made a few fixes for the sound on both maps so all sounds should work when changing the volume.
Peak Darkness update for 9 May 2024
Small Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update