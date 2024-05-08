Early Access Feature Update #4 - The Creation of Destruction

This update was a pretty huge task, way bigger and time-consuming than I thought it'd be. After lots of trial and error, I managed to create a system that could save creations and is fairly easily extendable with different types of attachment methods, like the nail gun and weld gun right now and basically anything else in the future. Hopefully it'll be improved in the near future to allow the use of modded weapons and even props. This also gave me a pretty good starting point for extending the spawn gun to allow spawning anything and everything in-game, along with content from the workshop. Especially with the new thumbnail generation, which would've required quite a bit of manual intervention previously but is done automatically now.

Changelog:

[Features]

Creations made with the nail gun and the new weld gun can be saved and loaded for further use

Creations can be uploaded to Steam Workshop'

Please note that the visibility for newly uploaded creations is set to private to allow you to change the name before making it public

Added a stasis field to the Main Hub to make creating more complex creations easier. Creations made there can be saved.

Automatic thumbnail generation for creations

[Weapons]

Added a weld gun to link two objects together

[Modding]

Added a progress bar when uploading to the workshop

[Fixes]

Fixed mod loader failing to retrieve mods in some cases

[Known issues]