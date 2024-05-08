- Fixed numerous issues with tile and pixel-based collision (growing pains from yesterday's update).
- Adjusted the default behavior of the battle screen overlay.
RPG Architect update for 8 May 2024
Bug Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
