Fixed when host disconnected, the clients would have to force quit the game, now it takes you to the main menu.
Fixed Treadmill game errors between Client and Server
Fixed the scene Cameras when joining and leaving games, between the station camera view and player view
Fix up Esc Menu bugs with multiplayer
Station Sabotage Playtest update for 8 May 2024
Big Multiplayer Fixes
Fixed when host disconnected, the clients would have to force quit the game, now it takes you to the main menu.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update