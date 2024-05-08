 Skip to content

Station Sabotage Playtest update for 8 May 2024

Big Multiplayer Fixes

Last edited 8 May 2024 – 21:09:26 UTC

Fixed when host disconnected, the clients would have to force quit the game, now it takes you to the main menu.
Fixed Treadmill game errors between Client and Server
Fixed the scene Cameras when joining and leaving games, between the station camera view and player view
Fix up Esc Menu bugs with multiplayer

