-Enabled small part of planned expansion (Devotion Shrines and a quest giver who reveals them at Slave Docks).
-Updated a few terrains with better ground texture.
-Class balance updates:
Blademaster, Berserk, and Fortune switched a few passives between them.
Marksman, fortune and Runebinder buffs.
Necromancer: Added a new ring which enables quick skeleton spawning out of combat.
Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 8 May 2024
Content update
