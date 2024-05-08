 Skip to content

Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 8 May 2024

Content update

Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 8 May 2024

-Enabled small part of planned expansion (Devotion Shrines and a quest giver who reveals them at Slave Docks).
-Updated a few terrains with better ground texture.
-Class balance updates:
Blademaster, Berserk, and Fortune switched a few passives between them.
Marksman, fortune and Runebinder buffs.
Necromancer: Added a new ring which enables quick skeleton spawning out of combat.

