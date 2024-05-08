 Skip to content

Canvas of Kings update for 8 May 2024

Steam Workshop for maps

8 May 2024

  • Steam Workshop for maps: Upload, update, browse, download. This also allows you to use Steam as a private cloud storage for your maps by simply limiting the visibility of your published maps
  • Added a Steam achievement
  • Export of webp adjusted. An image with 10k x 10k resolution now has about 9MB instead of about 60MB
  • In the settings dialog it can be switched off that the movement speed of the camera by mouse depends on the zoom level
  • The direction of walls and palisades can now be reversed
  • Plot Tool for citizens
  • Small performance optimizations and other small things

