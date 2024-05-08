- Steam Workshop for maps: Upload, update, browse, download. This also allows you to use Steam as a private cloud storage for your maps by simply limiting the visibility of your published maps
- Added a Steam achievement
- Export of webp adjusted. An image with 10k x 10k resolution now has about 9MB instead of about 60MB
- In the settings dialog it can be switched off that the movement speed of the camera by mouse depends on the zoom level
- The direction of walls and palisades can now be reversed
- Plot Tool for citizens
- Small performance optimizations and other small things
Canvas of Kings update for 8 May 2024
Steam Workshop for maps
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 2498571
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 2498572
- Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2498573
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update