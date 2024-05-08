-
Enhanced architecture for processing large-scale movements, enabling efficient usage at lower frame rates. Hence, the minimum recommended base frame rates are 30/40 for 1080p/1440p resolutions respectively, with 60 FPS and higher recommended for an optimal experience.
Noticeable reduction of common artifacts such as motion ghosting, edge distortion, and image blurring. In cases where artifacts persist, it is advisable to increase the base frame rate.
GPU load has increased by 1.5 - 2x depending on the resolution. Therefore, a new 'Performance' mode has been added to preserve the performance of the previous version. It retains all the main advantages of the quality version and surpasses the LSFG 1.1, all at the same speed.
MAJOR Lossless Scaling update for 8 May 2024
Introducing LSFG 2.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
