MAJOR Model Eight update for 8 May 2024

1.00 Release

Share · View all patches · Build 14307705 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 21:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.00 has been released. This includes the following:

  • Block 5.
  • Repaired errors.

This game is no longer in early access.

Updates will likely happen; as I plan to add missing features, and resolve further issues that are found.

