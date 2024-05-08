Out of Oblivion 1.14

ADDED
- Added translations: German, French, Spanish
- Added the ability to turn on the inversion of the view
- Added the ability to disable camera swinging left/right
- Added the ability to disable camera shaking
- Added subtitles to the intro
IMPROVED
- Reduced use of the game's RAM
- Reduced the weight of the game from 7.42GB to 5.5GB
- Optimized player animations
FIXED
- Fixed the AI getting stuck in the floor
- Fixed the gate to the Warehouse location where it was possible to fall under the map
- Fixed a badly shaking camera at a time when the player often jumped and rested against the ceiling
- Fixed a place in Sector A where you could get stuck
- Fixed errors caused when interacting with buttons, keyboards, walkie-talkie
- Fixed the sequence of completing the task in Sector A about taking a flashlight and listening to a message from a walkie-talkie
- Fixed the HUD of the slot machine, which was shown when the player was in the car
- Fixed the ability to shoot in the car
- Fixed boxes whose decals could pass through objects
- Possible fix for game crashes
MINOR CHANGES
- Localization amendments
- Language change moved to settings
