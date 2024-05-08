 Skip to content

Out of Oblivion update for 8 May 2024

#Out of Oblivion 1.14

Out of Oblivion 1.14
Last edited 8 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ADDED

  • Added translations: German, French, Spanish
  • Added the ability to turn on the inversion of the view
  • Added the ability to disable camera swinging left/right
  • Added the ability to disable camera shaking
  • Added subtitles to the intro

IMPROVED

  • Reduced use of the game's RAM
  • Reduced the weight of the game from 7.42GB to 5.5GB
  • Optimized player animations

FIXED

  • Fixed the AI getting stuck in the floor
  • Fixed the gate to the Warehouse location where it was possible to fall under the map
  • Fixed a badly shaking camera at a time when the player often jumped and rested against the ceiling
  • Fixed a place in Sector A where you could get stuck
  • Fixed errors caused when interacting with buttons, keyboards, walkie-talkie
  • Fixed the sequence of completing the task in Sector A about taking a flashlight and listening to a message from a walkie-talkie
  • Fixed the HUD of the slot machine, which was shown when the player was in the car
  • Fixed the ability to shoot in the car
  • Fixed boxes whose decals could pass through objects
  • Possible fix for game crashes

MINOR CHANGES

  • Localization amendments
  • Language change moved to settings

Windows 64-bit Out of Oblivion Content Depot 1370951
