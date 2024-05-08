 Skip to content

Wartop update for 8 May 2024

Free Content - Scifi Terrain and Models

Share · View all patches · Build 14307674 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 23:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Everyone,

We've been working behind the scenes to get several games ready. The first bit of content we're going to roll out here, is some new free content. This is contains some sci-terrain in the form of an off-world colony. Habitat modules, and other equipment that you might find there.

Additionally we've added 20 miniatures that fit the sci-fi theme to use with them.

More around the corner. You can find this in the terrain menu under Sandbox and in the model menu under 'scifi'

Additionally we've added a link in the options menu to pop up the keyboard shortcut list in game (you can also find it by pressing F1), we did some work on fixing the way cards work so you can hold more cards in your hand at once, and if you're having any issues clicking on dice because you have a very high DPI mouse, see the options menu off the main menu to adjust it. The faster your mouse the higher your mouse speed should do. It'll give you a little more affordance with moving your mouse before it registers you drawing a box rather than attempting to click and grab something.




