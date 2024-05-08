 Skip to content

TimeShifters update for 8 May 2024

QOL & Bug fixes 08/05/2024

Share · View all patches · Build 14307644 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 20:39:08 UTC by Wendy

  • Fixed multiplayer bug with announcer spamming.
  • Fixed bot difficulty select using reload bind.
  • Fixed playstation controller inputs.
  • Fixes to a few maps.

*Currently hunting a bug that causes custom multiplayer maps to crash on load.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1533471
