Fish Game update for 9 May 2024

Little Kitty Big City is available now!

Build 14307621 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 16:09:09 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Find a few fun hardscape pieces to celebrate the launch of Little Kitty Big City. Check out Little Kitty Big City on Steam, Xbox Game Pass, Xbox, and Switch while you're at it!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1372151
  • Loading history…
