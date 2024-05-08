Old World May 8th Updated Test Build

Test Branch: 1.0.72276 Test 2024-05-08
Design
- You can now buy water tiles that are adjacent to land in the same way as land tiles (with Colonies / Landowners seat)
- Removed restriction on Shrines not being adjacent and the adjacency requirements for Cathedrals and the Courthouse line of improvements
- Temples now give +1 happiness per adjacent Cathedral
- Unit vision is now consistently equal to their movement plus 2
- Removed VP cap. Large and Huge maps with few players can now have a victory point requirement of more than 100 VPs on Normal Points to Win setting
- The AI now builds fewer units at the lower aggression settings
Programming
- AI now takes into account improvements and specialists already being built when evaluating border expansions
- AI now saves kills for units that can gain XP, all else being equal
- AI now less eager to replace improvements
- AI no longer swaps unit positions
- AI no longer treats vacant city sites as available to settle unless it has visibility, or unless they are reserved sites
- Fixed AI valuation of Divine Rule
- Fixed AI effectCity valuation for units that require resources
- Better recovery from network games being unlisted from Unity's relay servers
UI
- Added a new improvement ping 'Resource' for specifying the location of new resources (i.e. from Riders Import Horses project)
- Moved Scenario button from single player to main menu
- Added button to start multiplayer scenario games to the scenario screen
- World map scenarios now have all game options available
- Multiplayer specific game options are now always available for MP scenarios
- Moved map options up so that they are next to the scenario dropdown in the MP setup screen
- MP scenario setup screen defaults to having the maximum number of teams and players for the scenario, with players assigned to random nations.
- Connected foreign cities at Peace now show an icon, its tooltip lists connection yields
- Clicking on a gift unit/city notification now pans the camera to the location of the gift
- Tooltip behavior when hovering over links now more consistent
- Tooltip now warns if a character who's about to leave a job is currently running a mission
- Added suitor opinion to marriage tooltip
- Moved land unit vision bonuses to effectUnits, so that they are more visible on the UI
- VP breakdown now combines endgame techs as one line
- Disabled word wrapping for city production button cost line for potential mods with additional costs
- History values for military power and yield rates are now set to zero on the turn a player is eliminated so they display correctly on the Records screen after the game has finished
- Expanded river clutter splats to improve river visibility in vegetation
Bugs Fixed
- Units from eliminated players that are inside another player's borders are bumped before turning into Rebels
- Fixed improvement pings producing log entries and sound effects for teammates
- Fixed turn style and turn timer dropdowns bug
- Fixed hotseat selection cycling
- Fixed Fortify and Testudo actions not immediately triggering the relevant unit animation
- Fixed default teams on MP Scenario setup screen
- Fixed Opulence VPs showing in the VP tooltip if Behind the Throne isn't active
- Fixed council conversion ambitions counting council slots from unavailable DLCs
- Fixed language mods not displaying some icons on first load
- Fixed encyclopedia vision value
- Fixed missing links in turn summary and notifications
- Fixed portrait editor failing to load portraits on second load
- Fixed culture reduction bug in game editor
- Fixed Destroy Fleet goal not completing in Heroes of the Aegean scenario 2
- Fixed Carthage 2 resource goal not completing
- Fixed Carthage 3 scenario Epic victory not being granted if Messana is not owned
- Fixed multiple influence icons showing in events and goals in Learn to Play 3
- Fixed unset player language causing Unity text asset unload from worker thread
- Text and event fixes
Changed depots in qa_internal branch