Old World update for 8 May 2024

Old World May 8th Updated Test Build

Share · View all patches · Build 14307616 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 21:09:05 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Test Branch: 1.0.72276 Test 2024-05-08

Design

  • You can now buy water tiles that are adjacent to land in the same way as land tiles (with Colonies / Landowners seat)
  • Removed restriction on Shrines not being adjacent and the adjacency requirements for Cathedrals and the Courthouse line of improvements
  • Temples now give +1 happiness per adjacent Cathedral
  • Unit vision is now consistently equal to their movement plus 2
  • Removed VP cap. Large and Huge maps with few players can now have a victory point requirement of more than 100 VPs on Normal Points to Win setting
  • The AI now builds fewer units at the lower aggression settings

Programming

  • AI now takes into account improvements and specialists already being built when evaluating border expansions
  • AI now saves kills for units that can gain XP, all else being equal
  • AI now less eager to replace improvements
  • AI no longer swaps unit positions
  • AI no longer treats vacant city sites as available to settle unless it has visibility, or unless they are reserved sites
  • Fixed AI valuation of Divine Rule
  • Fixed AI effectCity valuation for units that require resources
  • Better recovery from network games being unlisted from Unity's relay servers

UI

  • Added a new improvement ping 'Resource' for specifying the location of new resources (i.e. from Riders Import Horses project)
  • Moved Scenario button from single player to main menu
  • Added button to start multiplayer scenario games to the scenario screen
  • World map scenarios now have all game options available
  • Multiplayer specific game options are now always available for MP scenarios
  • Moved map options up so that they are next to the scenario dropdown in the MP setup screen
  • MP scenario setup screen defaults to having the maximum number of teams and players for the scenario, with players assigned to random nations.
  • Connected foreign cities at Peace now show an icon, its tooltip lists connection yields
  • Clicking on a gift unit/city notification now pans the camera to the location of the gift
  • Tooltip behavior when hovering over links now more consistent
  • Tooltip now warns if a character who's about to leave a job is currently running a mission
  • Added suitor opinion to marriage tooltip
  • Moved land unit vision bonuses to effectUnits, so that they are more visible on the UI
  • VP breakdown now combines endgame techs as one line
  • Disabled word wrapping for city production button cost line for potential mods with additional costs
  • History values for military power and yield rates are now set to zero on the turn a player is eliminated so they display correctly on the Records screen after the game has finished
  • Expanded river clutter splats to improve river visibility in vegetation

Bugs Fixed

  • Units from eliminated players that are inside another player's borders are bumped before turning into Rebels
  • Fixed improvement pings producing log entries and sound effects for teammates
  • Fixed turn style and turn timer dropdowns bug
  • Fixed hotseat selection cycling
  • Fixed Fortify and Testudo actions not immediately triggering the relevant unit animation
  • Fixed default teams on MP Scenario setup screen
  • Fixed Opulence VPs showing in the VP tooltip if Behind the Throne isn't active
  • Fixed council conversion ambitions counting council slots from unavailable DLCs
  • Fixed language mods not displaying some icons on first load
  • Fixed encyclopedia vision value
  • Fixed missing links in turn summary and notifications
  • Fixed portrait editor failing to load portraits on second load
  • Fixed culture reduction bug in game editor
  • Fixed Destroy Fleet goal not completing in Heroes of the Aegean scenario 2
  • Fixed Carthage 2 resource goal not completing
  • Fixed Carthage 3 scenario Epic victory not being granted if Messana is not owned
  • Fixed multiple influence icons showing in events and goals in Learn to Play 3
  • Fixed unset player language causing Unity text asset unload from worker thread
  • Text and event fixes

