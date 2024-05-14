Patch 1.000.304

Greetings fellow Divers! Small patch deploying to a Super Destroyer near you
Overview
For this patch, we have made improvements and changes to the following areas:
- Crash fixes
- Misc fixes
Fixes
Crashes
- Fixed a crash triggered when the host left after a player hot joined.
- Fixed an occasional crash in the Loadout menu.
- Fix for a rare crash when transitioning to or from the ship.
Misc Fixes
- Fixed players getting stuck on the mission summary screen when the host leaves.
- Fixed the issue of non-purchased Super Credits not being visible in the Warbond Overview screen (only relevant for Japanese release).
- Optional account linking now available in the Account section of the in-game settings.
- Fixed 'Steam AppId supplied invalid or not allowed' being shown due to a different error.
- Fix attachments on weapons showing up as purple question marks in the tutorial in some cases.
- Airburst proximity explosion is now triggered only by enemies & Helldivers.
- The AR-61 Tenderizer now has the correct color scheme.
Known Issues
These are issues that were either introduced by this patch and are being worked on, or are from a previous version and have not yet been fixed.
- Players may not have the option to send, accept or decline friend requests.
- Players may not have the option to Block other players.
- Blocked players are not added to the Blocked Player list or prevented from joining games.
- Game may crash if the player changes the text language while on a mission.
- Players may experience delays in Medals and Super Credits payouts.
- Players may occasionally receive excessive XP.
- Enemies that bleed out do not progress Personal Orders and Eradicate missions.
- Arc weapons sometimes behave inconsistently and sometimes misfire.
- Most weapons shoot below the crosshair when aiming down the sights.
- AR-61 Tenderizer deals too little damage and is not in the final state we are intending.
- Spear’s targeting is inconsistent, making it hard to lock-on to larger enemies.
- Stratagem beam might attach itself to an enemy but it will deploy to its original location.
- Helldiver may be unable to stand up from crouching when surrounded by enemies.
- "Hand Carts" Ship module does not reduce Shield Generator Pack's cooldown.
- Some players might become stuck in the Loadout when joining a game in progress.
- Reinforcement may not be available for some players who join a game in progress.
- Planet liberation reaches 100% at the end of every Defend mission.
Release Captain Carlberg out
Changed files in this update