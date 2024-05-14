Patch 1.000.304

Share · View all patches · Build 14307601 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 09:06:05 UTC by Wendy

Greetings fellow Divers! Small patch deploying to a Super Destroyer near you

Overview

For this patch, we have made improvements and changes to the following areas:

Crash fixes

Misc fixes

Fixes

Crashes

Fixed a crash triggered when the host left after a player hot joined.

Fixed an occasional crash in the Loadout menu.

Fix for a rare crash when transitioning to or from the ship.

Misc Fixes

Fixed players getting stuck on the mission summary screen when the host leaves.

Fixed the issue of non-purchased Super Credits not being visible in the Warbond Overview screen (only relevant for Japanese release).

Optional account linking now available in the Account section of the in-game settings.

Fixed 'Steam AppId supplied invalid or not allowed' being shown due to a different error.

Fix attachments on weapons showing up as purple question marks in the tutorial in some cases.

Airburst proximity explosion is now triggered only by enemies & Helldivers.

The AR-61 Tenderizer now has the correct color scheme.

Known Issues

These are issues that were either introduced by this patch and are being worked on, or are from a previous version and have not yet been fixed.

Players may not have the option to send, accept or decline friend requests.

Players may not have the option to Block other players.

Blocked players are not added to the Blocked Player list or prevented from joining games.

Game may crash if the player changes the text language while on a mission.

Players may experience delays in Medals and Super Credits payouts.

Players may occasionally receive excessive XP.

Enemies that bleed out do not progress Personal Orders and Eradicate missions.

Arc weapons sometimes behave inconsistently and sometimes misfire.

Most weapons shoot below the crosshair when aiming down the sights.

AR-61 Tenderizer deals too little damage and is not in the final state we are intending.

Spear’s targeting is inconsistent, making it hard to lock-on to larger enemies.

Stratagem beam might attach itself to an enemy but it will deploy to its original location.

Helldiver may be unable to stand up from crouching when surrounded by enemies.

"Hand Carts" Ship module does not reduce Shield Generator Pack's cooldown.

Some players might become stuck in the Loadout when joining a game in progress.

Reinforcement may not be available for some players who join a game in progress.

Planet liberation reaches 100% at the end of every Defend mission.

Release Captain Carlberg out