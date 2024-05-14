 Skip to content

HELLDIVERS™ 2 update for 14 May 2024

Patch 1.000.304

Share · View all patches · Build 14307601 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 09:06:05 UTC by Wendy

Greetings fellow Divers! Small patch deploying to a Super Destroyer near you

Overview

For this patch, we have made improvements and changes to the following areas:

  • Crash fixes
  • Misc fixes

Fixes

Crashes
  • Fixed a crash triggered when the host left after a player hot joined.
  • Fixed an occasional crash in the Loadout menu.
  • Fix for a rare crash when transitioning to or from the ship.
Misc Fixes
  • Fixed players getting stuck on the mission summary screen when the host leaves.
  • Fixed the issue of non-purchased Super Credits not being visible in the Warbond Overview screen (only relevant for Japanese release).
  • Optional account linking now available in the Account section of the in-game settings.
  • Fixed 'Steam AppId supplied invalid or not allowed' being shown due to a different error.
  • Fix attachments on weapons showing up as purple question marks in the tutorial in some cases.
  • Airburst proximity explosion is now triggered only by enemies & Helldivers.
  • The AR-61 Tenderizer now has the correct color scheme.
Known Issues

These are issues that were either introduced by this patch and are being worked on, or are from a previous version and have not yet been fixed.

  • Players may not have the option to send, accept or decline friend requests.
  • Players may not have the option to Block other players.
  • Blocked players are not added to the Blocked Player list or prevented from joining games.
  • Game may crash if the player changes the text language while on a mission.
  • Players may experience delays in Medals and Super Credits payouts.
  • Players may occasionally receive excessive XP.
  • Enemies that bleed out do not progress Personal Orders and Eradicate missions.
  • Arc weapons sometimes behave inconsistently and sometimes misfire.
  • Most weapons shoot below the crosshair when aiming down the sights.
  • AR-61 Tenderizer deals too little damage and is not in the final state we are intending.
  • Spear’s targeting is inconsistent, making it hard to lock-on to larger enemies.
  • Stratagem beam might attach itself to an enemy but it will deploy to its original location.
  • Helldiver may be unable to stand up from crouching when surrounded by enemies.
  • "Hand Carts" Ship module does not reduce Shield Generator Pack's cooldown.
  • Some players might become stuck in the Loadout when joining a game in progress.
  • Reinforcement may not be available for some players who join a game in progress.
  • Planet liberation reaches 100% at the end of every Defend mission.

Release Captain Carlberg out

